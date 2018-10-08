BREAKING: 1 dead after car crashes sideways into Gwinnett County business

Police are investigating a deadly car crash that involved three cars outside a convenience store in Gwinnett County.
A store employee told Channel 2's Michael Seiden that a driver was flying down Lawrenceville Highway when the driver lost control of the car.
We're at the scene following this breaking news for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Just arrived at the scene of a fatal 3-vehicle crash at Lawrenceville HWY & Johnson Road. One of the vehicles crashed straight into a convenience store. pic.twitter.com/Rk4mlYpIU7— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) October 8, 2018
