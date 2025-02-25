Bounty hunter accused of impersonating officer freed from jail

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An ex-bounty hunter is fighting to get his life back after a jury acquitted him on charges of impersonating an officer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Omar Lee told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that he never should have been arrested in the first place – he was just doing his job.

Lee walked out of jail Monday a free man after spending months inside. Police charged him with impersonating an officer while he was working as a bounty hunter in 2022.

“I was frustrated. I was embarrassed,” Lee said. “It was not a great feeling. It was just a lot of emotions. I was in denial, like, this cannot be me.”

LIVE on Channel 2 at 5 p.m., surveillance of his arrest, and his message to others in the profession.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group