Bond set for man accused of killing 16-year-old ex-girlfriend and their unborn child

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man charged with the murder of a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday.

A bond for $50,000 was set for Jesus Monroy.

Monroy is charged with the murder of Mia Campos.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She was seven months pregnant with Monroy’s child at the time of her death. Monroy is Campos’ ex-boyfriend.

She left her parents’ home on July 14 and got into Monroy’s car.

Her father, Edward Campos, found her body dumped in the woods a few hours later.

Police soon declared the death a homicide and took Monroy into custody after they said he lied to police during an interview.

“Justice is coming. And it’s coming hard,” Campos told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna. “That was my last daughter. He took my daughter, he took her away from me, and he took not just my daughter but he took my grandson away from me too.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Several students injured after DeKalb County school bus crashes into ditch

©2024 Cox Media Group