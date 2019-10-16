0 Wild video shows driver drag officer with car during traffic stop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Body camera video shows the intense moment a driver dragged a Lawrenceville police officer with a car.

The encounter happened just before 2 a.m. Monday when the police officer, monitoring traffic at the intersection of West Pike Street and Perry Street, stopped a driver for running a stop sign.

The following exchange between the officer and the driver was captured on the officer's body camera.

Driver: I stopped.

Officer: Bro, you didn't stop. I got it on camera.

Driver: OK.

Officer: How much have you had to smoke tonight?

In the bodycam video, the driver denied any drug use, but police said the officer suspected the driver had drugs in his silver Honda. The officer commanded the driver to turn off the car, but had no idea what would happen next.

Officer: Cut the car off!

Driver: I'm trying to.​​​

Officer: Turn the car off! ​​​​​..... Signal 80, He (dragged) me … ahhhh. Ugh!

Police said when the driver sped away, he took a piece of the officer's uniform with him.

The car dragged the officer down the street.

The officer survived, but the driver stayed on the run for nearly 24 hours.

"We then reached out to the family to encourage him to turn himself in," Sgt. Chris Ralston said.

Tuesday morning, James Grant Hoyle went to the Gwinnett County Jail and turned himself in.

Police said Hoyle had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation related to a previous traffic incident. Now, as Hoyle prepares to face a judge, the officer continues to recover.

"It's scary looking at one of our officers being dragged. It's a helpless feeling," Ralston said.

Hoyle now faces a number of charges, including fleeing a police officer.

