Body cam video shows two officers rush into burning home, save woman's life

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Two Gwinnett County officers didn't hesitate to wait for firefighters to rush inside a burning home and rescue a woman
Channel 2's Tony Thomas obtained video of the dramatic rescue at the home in Duluth.
Thomas learned that the officers knew the homeowner was trapped because of her 911 call.
Thomas talked to the woman, who didn't want to be on camera but said she couldn't be more grateful to the officers who saved her life.
We have the dramatic body cam video of the rescue, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Homeless vet, couple who raised $400K for him all arrested
- Absentee ballots missing birth dates must be counted, judge orders
- Inmates who sent heartfelt letter to sheriff after officer's death speak out
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}