Apartment fire displaces 18 people in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An apartment fire in Gwinnett County Saturday has damaged six apartments and displaced 18 people, authorities said.
The fire was at The Oxford Apartment Homes in the 2400 block of Club Lakes Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County Fire Department spokesman Justin Wilson said in a news release.
Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from the two-story, wood-framed building’s roof, the release said. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the left side of the building, protecting six units from damage.
No one was injured in the fire, the release said. An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the fire.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the 18 people who were displaced from five apartments, the release said. The sixth apartment was vacant.
