5 people, 3 cats and dog survive early morning Gwinnett County house fire

LILBURN, Ga. — An early morning house fire at a Gwinnett County home was put out after an hour, with five residents and multiple pets able to escape in time.

According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, five adults, a dog and three cats all were able to survive the fire.

Firefighters said the flames rapidly intensified around 3:44 a.m. Saturday in Lilburn.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw a home engulfed by flames on Brookshire Drive.

Investigators found the fire had started where a natural gas grill had been used to cook hours earlier on a back deck, determining the fire itself was an accident.

The fire department reminded residents to have a working smoke alarm, which they said “dramatically increases your chances of surviving a fire.”

Thankfully, the scene was under control in about an hour, according to officials. One of the five adults was released at the scene after being assessed for smoke inhalation, while three cats were found alive inside while firefighters searched the home’s basement.

