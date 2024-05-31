4 suspects broke into Gwinnett home, police say they may have done it across metro Atlanta too

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for four people who they say broke into a woman’s home.

They say on May 3, a woman told police that she returned home from being out of town for a few days to find her home had been broken into.

Investigators say the four suspects showed up at the home in a U-Haul truck and loaded up furniture, shoes, a PlayStation 5 and her 2008 Toyota Solara. The car has not been found.

Police have identified three of them as Marion King, 24 of Stockbridge, Jhaniah Lanier, 24 of Lithonia, and Derrick Martin, 38 of Ellenwood. They are still trying to identify the fourth person.

They have obtained warrants to charge King, Lanier and Martin with burglary and theft by taking, but have not taken them into custody.

Detectives say the group may also be responsible for similar burglaries in Dunwoody and unincorporated DeKalb County.

Anyone who knows where the suspects may be should call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300.

