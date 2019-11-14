2nd suspect in attempted robbery, shooting along interstate dies

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The second person shot during an attempted robbery in Gwinnett County has died.
Gwinnett Police said 20-year-old Erik Vargas died after he was shot in a parking lot of 950 Indian Trail Road Tuesday night.
Authorities said a group of five people attempted to rob a person along Interstate 85, the incident continued for two miles and ended on Indian Trail Lilburn Road and between there and Dickens Road.
The victim fired shots at the car, and hit two people. Junior Lanuza-Gutierrez, 16, was also killed in the shooting.
Three others in the car, Harry Richardson, Anthoney Esquero, Kevin Gallardo, were arrested by police. They are facing charges of murder and robbery.
Police are still searching for the victim.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}