24 displaced after early morning fire in Gwinnett, officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Gwinnett that displaced multiple families early Wednesday morning.
The fire occurred at an apartment on Sparrows Lane in Norcross at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Fire officials said at least 24 people were displaced in total.
Channel 2 Action News has a crew headed to the scene working to learn more about this fire.
It is unclear how the fire started.
Nobody was injured in the fire, according to officials.
