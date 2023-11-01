24 displaced after early morning fire in Gwinnett, officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Gwinnett that displaced multiple families early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at an apartment on Sparrows Lane in Norcross at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Fire officials said at least 24 people were displaced in total.

Channel 2 Action News has a crew headed to the scene working to learn more about this fire.

It is unclear how the fire started.

Nobody was injured in the fire, according to officials.

©2023 Cox Media Group