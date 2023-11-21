20-year-old facing charges for allegedly organizing multiple street racing ‘takeovers’

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Buford man linked to multiple street racing “takeovers” across the metro has been arrested as police departments continue to use new state laws to arrest individuals participating in street racing.

Jhostin Bardales, 20, was arrested Monday at home in Buford after Atlanta police connected nine street racing events in August to Bardales and a social media account.

Police say Bardales operated an account named ActiveCrewATL to organize events in Atlanta, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

Investigators first linked Bardales to a street racing takeover in west midtown on Aug. 20 that ended with a Georgia State Patrol trooper using a pit maneuver to stop a driver and place him under arrest.

Authorities say organizing events are criminal offense that can be prosecuted even months after the event has ended.

“Not only visiting the event but participating and spectating also is a crime,” said Cpl. Juan Madiedo with the Gwinnett County Police Department. “But, if you’re actively organizing illegal takeovers you will be prosecuted and arrested.”

Gwinnett, DeKalb and Atlanta police all worked together to make the arrest.

