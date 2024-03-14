20 displaced after Gwinnett County apartment fire, officials say

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett fire officials said 20 people were displaced after an apartment fire on Wednesday afternoon in Norcross.

Investigators determined the on the first floor of the apartment and determined it to be accidental.

Just after 1 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at Forest Vale Apartments in Norcross, finding a fire in a two-story apartment building.

Investigators found a fire on the first floor extending into the attic space. Heavy damage was found in four apartment units due to a shared wall. People in these four apartments reported smelling something strange in their kitchen.

14 adults and six children were displaced in total.

The American Red Cross assisted these 20 people who were displaced.

Everyone was evacuated safely from the apartment.

