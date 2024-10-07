2 suspects steal dog from Gwinnett County after posing as its owner

DULUTH, Ga. — Police are searching for two suspects they said stole a dog from a Gwinnett County apartment complex nearly a month ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sept. 9, Gwinnett County officers were called to the Sugarloaf Summit Apartments on Duluth Highway regarding a stolen dog.

Police met with the dog’s owner, who told them their 5-year-old Shih-Poo was stolen.

The owner told officers that the dog got loose earlier that day from the ground-floor patio door of their apartment.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dog wandered the apartment complex until a witness at the pool found it.

The witness also met with authorities and said that she found the dog and put out a Ring app notification for the lost dog. The witness said that a short time later, two women walked up to the pool and identified the dog as “Coco.”

The two suspects took the dog from the witness and left in a blue SUV. From the apartment complex surveillance footage, the SUV appears to be a Cadillac with no tag.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The suspects were described as young girls, with one of the suspects having braces.

The dog was described as white, black, and gray, and weighs five pounds. The dog’s real name is Lucy.

Anyone with information can call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

IN OTHER NEWS:

HURRICANE HELENE: Sister of GA woman, newborn twins killed after tree fell on their home speaks We are hearing from the family of a Georgia woman who was killed while holding her newborn twin babies when a tree fell onto her home when Helene hit.

©2024 Cox Media Group