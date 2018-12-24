2 killed, 1 injured in Christmas Eve crash in Lawrenceville

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Lawrenceville police confirm to Channel 2 Action News that two people were killed and another was injured in a horrific crash on Christmas Eve.
The crash happened on Johnson Road between Five Forks and Highway 29.
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant at the scene said that multiple police and fire crews are responded to the crash scene.
We're working to learn more details about the crash on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Awful. @GwinnettPd confirms two killed and another critical after Christmas Eve crash on Johnson Rd. in Lawrenceville. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/bsoQEP8ZdN— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) December 24, 2018
