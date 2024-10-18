2 Gwinnett teens arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of Gwinnett teenagers are facing murder charges after the fentanyl overdose death of a 16-year-old girl.

This case led to the arrests of a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old for murder and many more serious charges.

17-year-old Dino Bonasera is one of two Gwinnett teens facing manslaughter and murder charges after the fentanyl overdose death of a 16-year-old girl. The victim took counterfeit Percocet pills.

Police used Austin’s Law, a new Georgia law that helps police departments go after drug dealers after someone dies from a fentanyl overdose.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Gwinnett County on Friday where police have been aggressive in making fentanyl arrests.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say overdose deaths are down during this crackdown on dealers but they say there’s more work to do.

Under the law, accused drug dealers can’t say they didn’t know fentanyl was in the drug as a defense.

“There are many people affected by this tragedy so the more people know about it, we can reduce this from happening,” Corporal Juan Madiedo said.

Madiedo says Gwinnett County police have used Austin’s Law to make seven arrests since April.

It also allows for law enforcement to add additional charges after fentanyl-related deaths.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fentanyl-related arrests are up 60% and overdose deaths are down 30% this year.

With a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old behind bars and another 16-year-old dead, police say they need help from parents to save lives.

“One is too many, we prefer to have no overdose deaths in the county,” Madiedo said. “We want you to talk to your kids, make sure they’re aware of the dangers of these drugs.”

While accused drug dealers can be charged with murder, police want to stress that if you witness an overdose you can call 911 for help and you will not be charged once police arrive.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group