2 Gwinnett residents on the run, accused of stealing over $137,000 in false insurance claims

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two Gwinnett County residents have been charged with insurance fraud after officials say they received over $137,000 through filing fraudulent insurance claims.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said Henrietta Miller, 46, and Oniel Miller, 49, from Snellville are accused of committing insurance fraud since 2017.

In May 2017, officials said the suspects began filing a long series of insurance claims for health treatment received by themselves and their dependents.

According to the investigation, the claims the suspects filed ranged from care for a minor sprain to major fractures and other injuries.

Officials determined that the suspects submitted over 100 claims for care between May 2017 and Nov. 2020. Investigators determined 87 of the claims were fraudulent because they contained documentation for care never received.

King said the suspects received over $137,000 through the false claims.

Neither Henrietta nor Oniel Miller have been caught. Warrants charging them with insurance fraud were issued on Nov. 15.

