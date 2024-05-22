2 Gwinnett high schoolers will have their art displayed in the U.S. Capitol

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — For the next year, members of Congress will see the art of two young women from Gwinnett County every day.

Gwinnett County Public Schools announced Wednesday that two high school students are winners of the 2024 Congressional Art Campaign and will have their art displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

Their art will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol, which is the most heavily traveled path between the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Capitol.

Whitney Yeobah, a 10th grader at Brookwood High School, won first place in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District for “Kingsley,” which depicts a young Black man looking over his shoulder while taking a sip from a cup.

Rebecca Lee, an 11th grader at North Gwinnett High School, won in Georgia’s 9th Congressional District for “Box of Memories,” which shows an open cardboard box of yarn and stuffed animals that appears to be lifting off of the canvas.

“This remarkable achievement not only highlights our students’ exceptional talent and creativity but also underscores the dedication and hard work they have put into their artistic pursuits,” GCPS Director of Fine Arts David DuBose said. “Winning such a distinguished award is a testament to their passion for the arts and ability to excel nationally.”

Yeobah, Lee and their parents will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the Capitol to see their artwork displayed and participate in a celebration with other winners nationwide.

