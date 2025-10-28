2 brothers sentenced for murder of Gainesville man celebrating his birthday

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Gainesville man following a fight at a nightclub in Lawrenceville.

Shaquon Anthony McKensey died in a shooting in April 2021.

A Gwinnett County jury found Deavian Jasiri-Teeir Netters, 25, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His brother, Julian Patrick Netters, Jr., 24, was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault, and firearm possession.

“We hope that this outcome brings solace and healing to the family and loved ones of Shaquon McKensey,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “This was a violent incident that has no place in our community, and we are grateful to the jury for this verdict.”

The incident happened in the early morning of April 24, 2021, at a Lawrenceville hookah lounge. Deavian and Julian Netters encountered McKensey, who was visiting from Gainesville to celebrate a birthday with friends.

Surveillance footage presented at the trial showed the Netters brothers following McKensey’s group after they left the lounge.

According to the DA’s office, the video captured Deavian Netters shooting McKensey with a rifle before the brothers and an unidentified person fled the scene.

The rifle used in the shooting was later found at the Netters’ home, prosecutors said.

DNA evidence collected from the weapon’s trigger matched Deavian Netters, as testified by personnel from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

