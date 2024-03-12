18-year-old accused of kidnapping arrested in stolen car with guns in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County Police arrested a man in a stolen car who is accused of kidnapping.

On March 8, officers located a stolen car near Peachtree Parkway and Spalding Drive in Peachtree Corners, thanks to the county’s FLOCK cameras.

Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver sped away.

Officers backed off and let the police helicopter track the car.

The car was tracked to a nearby school, where three people exited and ran.

The two passengers walked to the front of the school where they were stopped by officers.

The driver, Shiheen Junnelle Russell, 18, of Duluth, was found by an office on a nearby street moments later and arrested.

Two guns were recovered, one of which was reported stolen during the time the car was stolen.

Officers learned through their investigation that the two passengers were not involved in the incident and were released.

Shiheen was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and charged with two counts of kidnapping, four counts of theft by receiving stolen property, two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt of certain felonies, theft of lost or mislaid property, carrying a weapon within school safety zones, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, and multiple other traffic-related charges.

