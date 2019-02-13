12-year-old boy hit, killed crossing busy Gwinnett County road

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A boy was killed after he was hit by multiple cars while crossing a busy Gwinnett County road on Tuesday night.
Police said 12-year-old Gianni Salazar was attempting to cross Pleasant Hill Road near Woodberry Drive around 7 p.m. when he was hit by three vehicles.
The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Salazar was not in a crosswalk when he tried to cross the road.
The three drivers stayed at the scene and will not face any criminal charges, police said.
