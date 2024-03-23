1 in critical condition after being thrown from car, Duluth police said

DULUTH, Ga. — Abbotts Bridge Road in Duluth was shut down for a few hours on Saturday afternoon as police investigated a serious crash.

Police say the crash involved several cars along Abbotts Bridge Road between Peachtree Industrial Blvd. and the Chattahoochee River.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One person was thrown from the car during the crash. That person, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

Johns Creek police assisted Duluth police in keeping their side of the bridge on Abbotts Bridge Road shut down.

TRENDING STORIES:

Duluth police say that the road reopened just after 5:30 p.m.

It is unclear what led up to the crash and if anyone will face charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner pleads guilty to health care fraud scheme, USAO says

©2023 Cox Media Group