'Somebody murdered her,' mom says after remains found in suitcase ID'd as daughter

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A mother who just found out her daughter is dead told Channel 2 Action News her whole world has stopped.
Police found remains in a suitcase dumped along I-985 three years ago, but new technology led them to an identity last week.
Dental records and medical records have confirmed that the bones belong to Jessica Ashley Manchini, 29. Police have not determined her cause of death.
"There's no doubt in my mind that somebody murdered her," Manchini's mother, Maria Caldwell, said.
