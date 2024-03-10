Gwinnett County native wins her first LPGA Tour event

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County native won her first career LPGA tournament on Sunday.
Bailey Tardy who played golf at Norcross High School and the University of Georgia, won the Blue Bay Tournament in China with a -19 score.
The 27-year-old Tardy finished the tournament with six birdies and an eagle in her final 11 holes.
#LPGAWinnerSelfie with the latest winner, Bailey! 😉 pic.twitter.com/1ggbaMSa8n— LPGA (@LPGA) March 10, 2024
Tardy turned pro after graduating from UGA in 2018.
In 2023, Tardy finished in a tie for 4th place at the U.S. Women’s Open.
