Gwinnett County native wins her first LPGA Tour event

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Blue Bay LPGA - Final Round HAINAN ISLAND, CHINA - MARCH 10: Bailey Tardy of the United States and her caddie hold the trophy after winning the Blue Bay LPGA at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course on March 10, 2024 in Hainan Island, Hainan. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images) (Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County native won her first career LPGA tournament on Sunday.

Bailey Tardy who played golf at Norcross High School and the University of Georgia, won the Blue Bay Tournament in China with a -19 score.

The 27-year-old Tardy finished the tournament with six birdies and an eagle in her final 11 holes.

Tardy turned pro after graduating from UGA in 2018.

In 2023, Tardy finished in a tie for 4th place at the U.S. Women’s Open.

