Gunman believed to be holed up in home, neighborhood on lockdown

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A neighborhood is on lockdown after a shooting in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood. 

    Right now, police are searching for a gunman who they believe may be holed up in a home on Ruth Street.

    Investigators are also investigating another scene just a block away near Lois Place and Jones Avenue, where the shooting appears to have started.

    Atlanta police said gunfire erupted around 7:15 p.m, when a gunman shot a man in the neck. It's unclear what led to the shooting.

    Officers are at the home on Ruth Street preparing to serve a search warrant.

    Neighbors remain inside their homes while police look for the shooter. 

