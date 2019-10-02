Gunman believed to be holed up in home, neighborhood on lockdown

ATLANTA - A neighborhood is on lockdown after a shooting in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Right now, police are searching for a gunman who they believe may be holed up in a home on Ruth Street.
Investigators are also investigating another scene just a block away near Lois Place and Jones Avenue, where the shooting appears to have started.
Atlanta police said gunfire erupted around 7:15 p.m, when a gunman shot a man in the neck. It's unclear what led to the shooting.
Officers are at the home on Ruth Street preparing to serve a search warrant.
Neighbors remain inside their homes while police look for the shooter.
