GSP: Driver fails to yield for emergency vehicle causing multiple lanes to shutdown on I-75

ATLANTA — A traffic stop on Interstate 75 caused three lanes to be shut down Wednesday evening.

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers were helping a driver on I-75/85 North near I-20 when a silver Hyundai Sonai failed to yield to an emergency vehicle.

When Troopers reportedly tried to conduct a traffic stop on the Sonata, the driver pulled over but then sped away.

A chase began on the ramp from I-75/85 North to I-20 East and the car got onto the exit onto the Boulevard.

Officials said the Sonata hit a vehicle stopped at the traffic signal.

NewsChopper2 flew over the scene where multiple patrol cars were seen blocking the lanes.

The driver and other passengers jumped out of the Sonata and ran away.

Troopers found the driver and arrested him. The other passengers were not located.

The driver, whose age and identity were not released, was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, reckless driving, driving in the emergency lane, felony fleeing, hit and run, obstruction, and a seatbelt violation.

