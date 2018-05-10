  • Group wanted for vandalizing, making lewd gestures toward local church

    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Catholic faithful attend church to hear messages of peace and love, but a group of young people recently sent a local church a different kind of message.

    Police are searching for the group that made lewd gestures toward a Hall County church in Gainesville then vandalized it. 

    Gainesville police told Channel 2 after one of the suspects made the crude gesture into a security camera, the suspects went on to destroy the camera, causing hundreds of dollars in damage.

