Group wanted for vandalizing, making lewd gestures toward local church

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Catholic faithful attend church to hear messages of peace and love, but a group of young people recently sent a local church a different kind of message.
Police are searching for the group that made lewd gestures toward a Hall County church in Gainesville then vandalized it.
Gainesville police told Channel 2 after one of the suspects made the crude gesture into a security camera, the suspects went on to destroy the camera, causing hundreds of dollars in damage.
Hear reaction from a local business owner who is now taking extra precautions to stay safe, on Channel 2 Action News, starting at 5 p.m.
A group of suspects had a very crude message for a Catholic Church in Hall County. What they did next, at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/33ePv6Djy1— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) May 10, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
- 11-year-old killed, 5 other children injured in crash on I-75
- Mom hears 15-year-old daughter's murder through phone call
- Alligator spotted in pond where crews searching for missing boy
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}