Local county to proclaim April 'Confederate History and Heritage Month'

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly 100 people gathered in Fayette County on Tuesday to protest a proclamation recognizing April as “Confederate History and Heritage Month” and Thursday as “Confederate Memorial Day.”
At their meeting scheduled for 4 p.m., several commissioners are expected to sign the proclamation. One commissioner, Charles Rousseau, asked the county clerk to exclude his name from the proclamation. He also refused to sign a similar proclamation in 2017.
We'll be inside the meeting when officials are expected to sign the proclamation, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
People continue to join the group protesting a proclamation requested by Sons of Confederate Veterans in Fayette County. There are now about 100 here. The commission meeting is set for 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/1WHZRaVC4m— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) April 24, 2018
~75 people are here for a rally against the Fayette County Board of Commissioners’ Confederate History and Heritage Month and Confederate Memorial Day proclamation, which is expected to be read this afternoon. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zfEELbO4qa— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) April 24, 2018
