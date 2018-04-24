  • Local county to proclaim April 'Confederate History and Heritage Month'

    By: Rikki Klaus

    Updated:

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly 100 people gathered in Fayette County on Tuesday to protest a proclamation recognizing April as “Confederate History and Heritage Month” and Thursday as “Confederate Memorial Day.”

    At their meeting scheduled for 4 p.m., several commissioners are expected to sign the proclamation. One commissioner, Charles Rousseau, asked the county clerk to exclude his name from the proclamation. He also refused to sign a similar proclamation in 2017.

