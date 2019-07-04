Group of thieves steal nearly $10,000 worth of equipment from elementary school

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Surveillance video given to Channel 2 Action News shows a group of thieves breaking into an elementary school and getting away with nearly $10,000 in expensive school equipment.
The school is currently undergoing renovations, so the alarm was not set, but the surveillance cameras were working.
Investigators say the burglars, two men and two women, stayed inside the school for hours and never realized their crime was all caught on camera.
We'll break down the new leads police have in case, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
