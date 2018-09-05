Group of friends leaving birthday party becomes target for armed robbers

ATLANTA - Surveillance video Channel 2 Action News obtained shows how a group of five friends became a target for armed robbers who ambushed them. They were leaving one party and going to another.
The incident happened Sunday night on Carroll Street in southeast Atlanta.
One victim said she broke her foot while the robbers had a gun pointed at her.
"I should be able to walk 50 feet and not have my things stolen from me and my foot broken and knee scraped up at gunpoint," she said.
Why police say the victims still became targets despite doing everything right, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}