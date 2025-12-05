Group of Atlanta teachers surprised with tickets to SEC Championship Game

SONIC has surprised 10 Atlanta-area public school teachers with tickets to the SEC Championship Game and $1,000 DonorsChoose gift cards to support their classrooms.

The surprise recognition, made possible by the SONIC Foundation, celebrates educators who go above and beyond for their students and communities.

Each teacher will attend the SEC Championship Tailgate at the Georgia World Congress Center on December 6, where they will enjoy exclusive culinary creations and giveaways.

“At SONIC, we believe in celebrating the people who make a real difference in their communities, and teachers are at the heart of that impact,” said Stuart Brown, Executive Director of SONIC Foundation.

The teachers selected for this honor represent schools across metro Atlanta and were recognized for their impact both inside and outside of the classroom. The $1,000 DonorsChoose gift cards will allow each teacher to choose the classroom resources and materials their students need most, from technology and supplies to hands-on learning tools and books.

The 10 Atlanta teachers who were part of the surprise include:

Jisela Martinez from Woodland Elementary School

Kenneth Williams from Callaway Elementary School

Shereda Jeffries from KIPP Soul Campus

Natalie McPherson from Cartersville Elementary School

Stephanie Minor from Salem Middle School

Arria Stinson from Knight Elementary School

Suhir Bruce from Austin Road Elementary School

Ashley Dent from Benefield Elementary School

Trenise Neely-Brown from Craig Elementary School

LaKeisha Sims from McGarrah Elementary School.

