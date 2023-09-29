Grenade, machetes, brass knuckles among items confiscated at Atlanta airport checkpoints this year

ATLANTA — Within the last month, federal authorities say a passenger at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport arrived at a security checkpoint with a grenade inside the luggage.

It led authorities to evacuate the area and caused significant line delays.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Mark Howell led a news conference Friday showcasing an array of items seized at TSA checkpoints in the Atlanta over the last few months.

Items such as machetes, butcher knives, stun guns, brass knuckles and electric tools have been found.

“It’s somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 pounds of prohibited items collected here at Atlanta checkpoints per month,” Howell says. “When we have heavy volume, more prohibited items comes with that.”

The numbers are expected to climb as passengers prepare for the holiday travel season.

TRENDING STORIES:

Aside from liquids, TSA says guns found at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are very common. Inspectors seized 507 guns in carry on luggage in 2021, 448 in 2022, and 336 as of September 2023.

“If you want to take your firearm you can do it,” Howell said. “It just needs to be packaged the right way.”

Snow globes with more than 3.4 ounces of liquid, portable blenders with blades and sports paddles are also items that TSA says are not allowed in carry on luggage.

“If you can swing it and affectively injure somebody with it, its not going to be allowed on the aircraft,” Howell said.

If you have questions about particular items, TSA says check their website where there are tools and resources.

There is also an option to Ask TSA representatives directly on their website as well.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

TSA workers prepare for possible government shutdown

©2023 Cox Media Group