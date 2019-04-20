Grab an umbrella, jacket if you head out this morning

ATLANTA - Grab an umbrella if you plan on heading out this morning.
We're using the most powerful radar to track rain for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said clouds and scattered showers will linger through the afternoon.
Conditions will gradually improve Saturday evening and for Easter.
