Governor appoints committee to investigate N. GA sheriff over sexual battery charges

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order to form an investigative committee to look into the arrest of Rabun County Sheriff Chad Nichols.

Nichols was arrested and charged with sexual battery and public indecency last week after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation started looking into allegations against him.

Rabun County jail records show Nichols faces charges of public indecency, sexual battery, and violation of oath by a public officer.

“The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office has no comment on the ongoing and active investigation being conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations,” Rabun County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kevin Angell said to Channel 2 Action News.

“We’re managing through it. It’s new territory so we’re doing the best we can,” Major Beth Darnell with the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

The GBI did not release any victim information.

According to the order, the committee with be made up of Attorney General Chris Carr, Morgan County Sheriff Robert Markley, and Jackson County Sheriff Janis Magnum.

The committee is required to make a report to Kemp within 30 days.

