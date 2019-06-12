Gov. Kemp to name interim replacement for suspended GA commissioner Jim Beck

Doraville Police Chief John King is expected to be named by Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday to be the interim Georgia Insurance Commissioner after the suspension of Jim Beck.
Beck last month was accused in a 38-count federal indictment of an elaborate scheme to steal $2 million from his former employer before winning the November election.
Kemp is expected to announce King, a major general in the Georgia National Guard and a native of Mexico, later Wednesday. King would be the first Hispanic constitutional officer in Georgia history.
