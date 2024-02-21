Gov. Kemp says he spoke to special counsel’s office in federal case against former Pres. Trump

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp revealed Tuesday night that he has spoken to federal prosecutors in their case against former President Donald Trump.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith and his team have charged Trump at the federal level for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The governor’s office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News last year that Kemp had been contacted by Smith’s office. During a sit-down interview Tuesday with CNN, Kemp said he spoke with Smith and his office months ago.

Kemp said he told Smith the same thing he told the Fulton County special purpose grand jury when he testified in November 2022.

“I followed the law and the Constitution and answered all their questions truthfully,” the governor said.

Kemp did not go into detail about what he and Smith discussed. Kemp is listed as a witness in the Fulton County case and could be called to the stand when that trial starts.

Trump and Kemp have been at odds since the aftermath of the 2020 election. Trump, his associates and a few state lawmakers pushed for Kemp to call a special legislative session to overturn the results in Georgia.

Kemp refused to call that special session saying he did not have the legal authority under Georgia’s constitution to do that.

Kemp is not the only Georgia official who has spoken to Smith’s office.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was called to testify for the special counsel’s investigations at the end of June last year. Raffensperger also confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that his office had shared video of election counting at State Farm Arena with the Dept. of Justice in mid-July.

Smith has served as special counsel since 2022 after being appointed to the role by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Trump has, at all times, maintained his innocence in each case filed against him, including the indictment here in Georgia.

Trump attorney says he needs access to witnesses, evidence. State says everything's already public The defense attorney for Trump wanted to know what information was possibly shared by the Jan. 6th Committee with prosecutors and have that provided to them.









