Gov. Kemp reveals part of his budget plan at annual ‘Eggs and Issues’ breakfast

ATLANTA — The start of the new legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol also signals the annual “Eggs and Issues” breakfast hosted by the Georgia Chamber.

Business leaders and elected officials from across the state gathered this morning at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday to preview what to expect this session.

The Chamber’s “Eggs and Issues” focused on Georgia’s surplus and cutting taxes, healthcare and transportation.

Gov. Brian Kemp, before releasing details of his budget later this week, promised more money to help businesses by helping move more people and goods.

“…my budget recommendation will also include an additional $1.5 billion in state funds that we will allocate to the Georgia Department of Transportation for projects that directly help move commuters and freight.”

Another issue sure to bring much debate from both chambers and both parties is healthcare. For years, Democrats have pushed for Medicaid expansion in Georgia.

The Republican-controlled legislature now seem open to the idea. Speaker of the House Jon Burns says they want to bring access and lower costs yet promised no action this session on Medicaid.

“Expanding access to care for lower income working families through a private option, through fiscally responsible way that lowers premiums is something we will continue to gather facts on in the House.”

Kemp did not bring up his plan to further cut state income taxes, but promised action to be even more pro-business by cutting down on frivolous lawsuits and reforms to cut insurance costs.

“I will be introducing legislation this year that reflects my priorities to stabilize the market for insurers, stabilize premiums for Georgia families and level the playing field in our courtrooms so we can continue create more quality, good paying jobs.”

