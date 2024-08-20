Gov. Kemp hosts roundtable, says Georgia is closer to state-based healthcare exchange system

ATLANTA — Georgia is one step closer to transitioning to a state-based healthcare exchange system.

Governor Brian Kemp is urging people who are eligible to apply before the Nov. 1 launch.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes said in some cases, those who qualify will get healthcare for free.

“Georgians enrolling in private sector insurance through ga access enjoy better coverage that fits their individual needs,” said Kemp.

Gov. Kemp hosted a roundtable on Monday morning near the State Capitol to announce that Georgia has been approved to use a state-based exchange when it comes to health insurance, otherwise known as Georgia Access.

It is expected to go live as the official health insurance marketplace for the state on Nov. 1.

“Since day one, we have prioritized increasing access and affordability to the care you and others in the medical profession provide by launching Georgia Access under the office of the insurance commissioner. That was followed much more recently by the launch of Georgia Pathways under the Department of Community Health and aided by the Department of Human Services,” said Kemp.

Georgia is one of only a handful of states that has chosen not to use the Federal Medicare and Medicaid programs.

“I’m proud to say that we rejected the top-up-top-down, one-size-fits-all approach some promote, and instead chose to treat Georgians as individuals with different strengths, challenges, and health care circumstances,” said Kemp.

As of right now, more than 700,000 Georgians who are below the federal poverty level have received coverage, but the commissioner for the Department of Community Health says they’re trying to reach more eligible families.

