  • Gordon turns deadly as it slams Gulf Coast

    ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A child has died in Florida in what could be Gordon's first storm-related death.

    The Escambia County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page late Tuesday that deputies responded to a call that a tree had fallen on a mobile home in Pensacola.

    Upon their arrival they found a child deceased.

    The post said no one else in the home was injured. The name and age of the child were not released.

    GORDON MAKES LANDFALL

    Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall late Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border. Gordon formed Monday morning near the Florida Keys.

    Gordon's maximum sustained winds were 70 mph. It never achieved hurricane status.

    The storm is forecast to quickly weaken as it moves inland across Mississippi, Louisiana and into Arkansas through Thursday.

    The last hurricane to strike the U.S. was Nate, which came ashore in Biloxi, Mississippi, last October.

    A total of four to 12 inches of rain could fall along the storm's track. Flash flood watches have been issued.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

