Google expands its investment in Morehouse College, unveils new state-of-the-art classroom

ATLANTA — Google and Morehouse College are partnering for a new annex classroom as the tech giant invests more into historically Black colleges and universities.

Google will unveil its new Google Annex classroom at Charles Merrill Hall on Monday morning.

What will the classroom look like? Google says the space will have new computers, printers and state-of-the-art technology for students to explore technology and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“We are thrilled to deepen our commitment to Morehouse College with the addition of the new Google Annex,” said Melonie Parker, Google’s Chief Diversity Officer. “This expansion will provide even more opportunities for talented students to develop the skills they need to thrive in the tech industry.”

Google says one of its employees and a Morehouse College alumnus was a driving force behind the Google Annex. Google Technical Program Manager Ernest Holmes graduated from Morehouse College in 2019 and has been mentoring computer science majors at his alma mater.

This isn’t the first contribution made by Google for Morehouse College. Last year, Google donated $1 million last year toward the construction of a new student center on Morehouse’s campus.

The student center will include a computer lab, study rooms and additional space for students to collaborate.

