ATLANTA - We hope you enjoed the sunshine and warmth on Thursday because this weekend will be the opposite.
Scattered light showers are around Friday morning make for wet roads across much of north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says temperatures will dip 20 to 30 degrees later Friday, with areas in the 30s and 40s.
"Once we lose that daylight, the temperatures start falling again," Minton said.
Later this weekend, a rainy period will begin and will continue into next week.
COLD FRONT MOVING THROUGH: Good morning! After a record-breaking day -- and the earliest we've ever hit 80 degrees in a year -- big changes are happening now as a cold front moves through.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 8, 2019
Tracking showers & the cool down ahead -- now to 7am on Ch. 2. pic.twitter.com/cBmeuXLX25
