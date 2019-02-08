  • Goodbye warmth: Rain and a cool down ahead this weekend

    ATLANTA - We hope you enjoed the sunshine and warmth on Thursday because this weekend will be the opposite. 

    Scattered light showers are around Friday morning make for wet roads across much of north Georgia.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says temperatures will dip 20 to 30 degrees later Friday, with areas in the 30s and 40s.

    "Once we lose that daylight, the temperatures start falling again," Minton said.

    Later this weekend, a rainy period will begin and will continue into next week.

