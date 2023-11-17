Goodbye, Rome Braves! Hello, Rome Emperors!

ROME, Ga. — The Rome Braves will now be known as the Rome Emperors when they take the field next season.

The team announced in August that they would be putting their tomahawks aside and dropping the Braves name for the 2024 season.

Now, they’re announcing their new name and mascot.

The Rome Emperors plays on the theme of the Roman Empire and Emperor penguins.

This is our Roman Empire.



The team also took to social media to get fans acquainted with their new mascot: The Swingin’ Penguin.

“Across all of professional and college sports, there are only a handful of penguin mascots. Are there penguins in Rome, Georgia? No. But there are no Bengals in Cincinnati or Grizzlies in Memphis,” the team wrote.

The Rome Braves have been the High-A minor league affiliate team for the Atlanta Braves since 2021, but have been affiliated with the Braves since 2003.

The Gwinnett Stripers, the Atlanta Braves Triple-A minor league affiliate, changed their name from the Gwinnett Braves in 2018.

“Rome will always be the heart beat of Braves Country. We are a proud Atlanta Braves affiliate, and we will continue to be #ForTheA,” they said.

