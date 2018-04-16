Good Samaritan who helped neighbor after she was shot murdered months later

A good Samaritan we told you about on Channel 2 Action News back in December is dead and his family wants to find the person responsible.
The victim helped his neighbor after she was shot outside her Atlanta apartment.
The victim’s family is opening up for the first time as police continue their hunt to find his killer, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
“We’ve never felt this type of pain.” A grieving family opens up after their loved one is killed. Can you help APD Homicide Detectives catch the killer. More @ 11 @wsbtv. #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/xvN2b0dZmf— Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) April 16, 2018
