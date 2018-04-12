Good Samaritan leaving service spots, stops fire at another church nearby

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Quick action may have saved a DeKalb County church from burning to the ground.
Why one church member thinks this fire was arson, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
A man walking down the street Thursday morning had just left his own church service when he smelled smoke that led him to the Shiloh Apostolic Church on Panola Road in Lithonia.
He told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach he didn't have a cell phone so he ran down the street to a Zaxby's to call 911.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman records employee stealing from mom at assisted living facility
- 64 pounds of plastic found inside dead whale, leading to its death
- Judge throws out two charges against attorney accused of killing his wife
DeKalb Fire Rescue arrived before the fire could spread to most of the building and get into the roof.
The fire mostly damaged an outside wall near the front of the sanctuary
No one was inside the church at the time and one church member said it looks suspicious, but they thank God and the good Samaritan who first spotted the flames.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}