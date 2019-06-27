Good news, teachers: Target giving discount on supplies, clothes

Good news for teachers: Target is bringing back their discount for educators.
Beginning July 13, Target will give educators 15 percent off school supplies, clothes and other back to school materials.
The discount lasts until July 20.
Teachers need to enter their teacher ID on the Target website here to get the coupon.
The coupon can be used in-store or online.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}