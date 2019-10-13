Good news! Much needed rain returns to forecast. How long will it last?

ATLANTA - Keep an umbrella handy over the next few days because we're finally having chances of rain this week.
Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking showers moving through parts of north Georgia Sunday morning along with cooler temperatures.
Severe Weather Team 2 is updating how long you can expect the rain to stick around, on Channel Action News Sunday AM!
[Download Severe Weather Team 2 app for live radar]
Much needed rain returns to the forecast over the next few days. By Tuesday evening some areas could see 1-2". pic.twitter.com/fGZxfou8Ku— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) October 12, 2019
Here's a look at our latest drought monitor data. Areas in extreme drought (shown in red) have expanded further east to include much of Habersham county and across our southern counties into parts of Upson county. Rain is in the forecast next few days! pic.twitter.com/7JbyJKtXsI— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) October 12, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}