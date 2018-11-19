Good news, drivers: Gas prices are dropping ahead of Thanksgiving Day weekend

ATLANTA - As many of you hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday you should notice lower gas prices across metro Atlanta.
In DeKalb County this QuikTrip on Chamblee Tucker road is selling gas for $2.48. That's about the average price drivers are paying in Georgia.
AAA shows prices have fallen 30-cents in the last month.
More than 54 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, according to the American Automobile Association. That’s the most since 2005.
