Girl injured by shattered glass as gunman fires shots at NW Atlanta townhome

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that damaged a home and vehicle in northwest Atlanta. A 12-year-old was also hurt by shattered glass.

On Wednesday, just after 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 753 Prince Place NW.

When they arrived, officers spoke with the victim who said her home and vehicle in her driveway were damaged by multiple shots.

She was not injured.

The woman told police that she and her husband were sleeping when they heard several shots fired at her home.

Her 12-year-old child suffered a cut from shattered glass. The girl was treated by Grady Memorial Hospital EMS crews. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers recovered multiple shell casings from the crime scene and interviewed witnesses.

Their investigation is ongoing.

