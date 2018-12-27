  • Get ready for rain: Several inches possible over the next couple days

    ATLANTA - Get ready for more rain as a system begins to move into Georgia later today.

    And if it feels like we've had a lot of rain, it's because we have. 2018 will be one of the wettest years on record. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said you can expect three rounds of rain, the first starts tonight. 

    This round will bring 1 to 3 inches of rain through Saturday morning. After that, more showers are expected and it could impact your New Year's Eve plans. 

    A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

    Winds will be breezy Thursday with some gusts of up to 40 mph in some areas in north Georgia and west metro Atlanta. The North Georgia mountains are under a Wind Advisory beginning this morning through Friday. The gusts could bring down trees and power lines.

