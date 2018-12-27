0 Get ready for rain: Several inches possible over the next couple days

ATLANTA - Get ready for more rain as a system begins to move into Georgia later today.

And if it feels like we've had a lot of rain, it's because we have. 2018 will be one of the wettest years on record.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said you can expect three rounds of rain, the first starts tonight.

This round will bring 1 to 3 inches of rain through Saturday morning. After that, more showers are expected and it could impact your New Year's Eve plans.

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

Winds will be breezy Thursday with some gusts of up to 40 mph in some areas in north Georgia and west metro Atlanta. The North Georgia mountains are under a Wind Advisory beginning this morning through Friday. The gusts could bring down trees and power lines.

I'm tracking Round 1 of rain as it moves into N GA. This round will produce 1-3" of rain through Saturday AM. MORE is on the way. I'll see you every 10 minutes on Ch. 2 Action News This Morning, tracking a system that will impact some travel plans. pic.twitter.com/uDwD9CfCOZ — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 27, 2018

JUST IN -- A Wind Advisory has been extended into the West Metro as gusts to 40 mph are expected to be problematic through the day. The Advisory goes into effect at 7am and will continue through 7am Friday. Downed trees and a few power outages may result. pic.twitter.com/nGwccdlFD5 — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 27, 2018

