ATLANTA - It's going to be another active weather day after storms rolled through parts of metro Atlanta Thursday.
There is a little rain remaining early Friday morning, after storms dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of Atlanta and DeKalb County.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on strong storms]
The stationary storms had knocked down several trees, causing damage to homes. Channel 2 Action News found a large tree that collapsed onto at least two homes on Beechwood Road in northwest Atlanta.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that more torrential rain, lightning and strong wind gusts are expected today.
We're using advanced weather technology to pinpoint which areas will see the strongest storms, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
The rain and storm threat will last through the weekend.
Parts of #ATL and DeKalb County picked up more than 3" of rain in some of last nights stationary storms! pic.twitter.com/9Ir8eNv8Ha— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 2, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}