Get ready for another chilly morning as rain moves out

You're waking up to some chilly temperatures again today.
The rain is finally starting to wind down, but you might still see some wet spots until this afternoon.
The afternoon high for metro Atlanta is around 58 degrees.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking how cold it will stay throughout the weekend, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
